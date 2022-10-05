Waterbury, VT — On Wednesday, a dive team located a truck in the Winooski River in Waterbury that they believe belonged to Donald Messier, who disappeared almost 16 years ago. The truck was found buried 10 feet underwater in rocks, silt and sand with the top missing.

Messier’s family reported him missing on October 18, 2006. Vermont State Police said that on the day before he was last seen, Messier was hanging out with his father, working on his truck. That evening, he went to a friend’s house to watch a NASCAR race before making his way to a party in the town of Waitsfield.

At around 2 a.m., Messier was last seen driving away from the party in his distinctive red Ford F150, decorated with NASCAR numbers. Police reports from the time indicated Messier wasn’t intoxicated.

The Adventures With Purpose dive team had previously searched in other locations including the Waterbury Reservoir but were unable to find any evidence.

Law enforcement is on the scene and investigation into the new evidence is in its earliest stages.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators are asked to contact VSP Barracks Berlin at 802-229-9191.