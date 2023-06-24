MONTPELIER – Today marks the one-year anniversary of the landmark Dobbs vs. Jackson Women Health Organization’s ruling, and two organizations have expressed contrasting perspectives on the decision. Vermont Right to Life and Planned Parenthood of Northern New England held separate events to commemorate the occasion.

At the Vermont Statehouse Lawn, Vermont Right to Life hosted a celebration, expressing their satisfaction with the Supreme Court’s decision. Rosemary Turner, a resident of Waterbury Center, emphasized the significance of the ruling’s overturning, stating, “It was a great injustice done by the Supreme Court back in 1973, and we are grateful that it has been struck down.”

Meanwhile, in North Bennington, Planned Parenthood of Vermont's Northern New England Chapter organized an event of somber reflection.

During the Vermont Statehouse Lawn event, pieces of cake were distributed to attendees, and the Divine Mercy Choir performed songs, fostering a sense of unity and celebration. Joanna Bisceglio, a pro-life advocate from Waterbury Center, expressed her appreciation for the diverse community coming together, saying, “It’s truly beautiful to witness the community coming together, with international singers from the Congo and various other countries, celebrating in spirit.”

The anniversary held personal significance for many attendees. Paul Cormier, a pro-life advocate from Waterbury Center, shared his personal journey, stating, “I was pro-choice until 1985 when I saw an ultrasound of my son. I realized the mistake I had made. My son was born with Down syndrome, and he has been the greatest blessing in my life. If I had known about his condition before his birth, I might have considered an abortion, which would have been the biggest mistake of my life.”

Jackie Becker, a board member of Vermont Right to Life, also shared her story, saying, “I feel compelled to share my story. I was conceived in rape, and I am thankful that I was conceived before 1973 when abortion became legalized in this country.”

Rosemary Turner, a pro-life advocate from Waterbury Center and an experienced nurse, stated, “As an experienced nurse, I have learned to protect life at all stages.”

In North Bennington, a six by seven-foot quilt with the theme “We’ve Got You Covered” was displayed in the village as part of Planned Parenthood’s event. Eileen Sullivan described the significance of the quilt, stating, “This is our way of celebrating not only the resiliency of Vermonters but also acknowledging this terrible anniversary.” The organization has seen a 12.5 percent increase in out-of-state patients seeking abortions in Vermont since the ruling.

Vermont lawmakers took action in response to the Dobbs ruling, passing a Reproductive Liberty Amendment in November. Republican Governor Phil Scott also supported legislation to ensure access to crucial abortion pills like Mifopristone. Paul Dame, Chair of the Vermont Republican Party, emphasized the diverse perspectives within the party, stating, “Vermont’s Republican Party encompasses a diverse range of perspectives, reflecting the nature of the electorate.”

The abortion rights quilt will travel across the Green Mountain State in the coming months, serving as a symbol of support for reproductive rights. Eileen Sullivan expressed her belief in the quilt’s representation of the majority of Americans who stand for reproductive rights, stating, “I believe this quilt represents the support of over 50% of Americans who stand for reproductive rights.