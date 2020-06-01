License tests, other DMV services to to resume in Vermont

Officials with the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles outlined a plan Monday to reopen several offices and begin offering services.

Starting June 8, branch offices in Montpelier, South Burlington and Rutland will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for driver’s exams. Commercial license exams will be available in Rutland, as well as in Colchester at the Agency of Transportation District 5 site location.

Learner’s permit tests for passenger vehicles can now be taken online at the online with permits delivered by mail. The online process does not include permit testing for motorcycle or commercial vehicle licenses.

Driver’s licenses test will be offered through appointment starting on June 8. Customers who had ana ppointment that was canceled will have first priority. Customers who do not have a previously scheduled appointment can schedule their road tests starting Wednesday.

“Customers who were scheduled a driving exam or commercial vehicle exam before COVID and then had it canceled during March and April, will be contacted by the DMV to reschedule their test,” said Vermont Commissioner of Motor Vehicles Wanda Minoli.

Testing will comply with new health and safety measures. All in-person transactions will occur outside. There should be no more than two people inside the car and facial coverings should be worn.

The DMV is expanding testing by hiring third-party examiners — certified driving education instructors who are employed or contracted by a driving school. Training for new examiners will be held June 4.

Nicole Gouge from Marshfield was scheduled to take her driver’s license test three days after Gov. Phil Scott issued a stay-at-home order for residents. She said not having her liecense has been a barrier to getting a job.

“Being toward the end of high school, college comes quick, college is expensive,” she said. “So I really wanted to start saving. But it is such a drive to get anywhere where they are hiring.”

Gouge is a volunteer fire firefighter and has been with the department since she was thirteen. She responds to calls with her dad, but was looking forward to going on her own when she got her driver’s license.

“Now that I am sixteen, it is, like, great – I can go on my own because he is at work,” she said. “But it has been hard not being able to be a part of and help out with that.”