Vermont police identify remains found in Searsburg; New York woman was victim of homicide

The Vermont State Police have identified a woman whose remains were discovered a year ago in Searsburg.
The agency used DNA analysis to identify the remains as those of Jessica Hildenbrandt, 43, of Ballston Spa, New York. Police said Hildenbrandt was last in touch with her family in July 2019, two months before police discovered a human jawbone at a gravel pit on Somerset Road. Investigators later found additional remains at the site.
Police say Hildenbrandt, also known as “Red,” spent considerable time in Vermont, especially in and around Bennington.
The Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the manner of Ms. Hildenbrandt’s death a homicide. How she died and the circumstance are still under investigation.
Police do not believe there is a threat to public safety.
Anyone who might have relevant information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Samuel Truex at the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421 or by email at samuel.truex@vermont.gov. Police would especially like to hear from anyone who thinks they might have seen Ms. Hildenbrandt in summer 2019.
