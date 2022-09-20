A fund that helps cancer patients pay their bills just received a record-breaking donation of more than $86,000 from National Life.

When the Branches of Hope program was first created by the Central Vermont Medical Center in 2014, it raised $800 that year. Now, the fund has received over $345,000 to date.

“As a company, we have values of doing good, being good, and making good,” said Mehran Assadi, CEO of National Life. “That’s one of the reasons why we started our Do Good Fest.”

Now, an $86,000 donation is coming from the Do Good Fest that nearly 10,000 people attended in Montpelier this summer. “We are proud, we are honored, we are humbled by the support we have gotten from the community,” said Assadi.

Anna Noonan, the Chief Operating Officer for the CVMC explains what the donation will fund. “A Cancer diagnosis brings a host of challenges and stressors to our patients in their everyday life. The Branches of Hope Fund helps individuals and families with both routine and unexpected expenses.”

The expenses could be for housing, transportation, medical, and other unexpected bills.

According to the Vermont Department of Health, more than 3,700 Vermonters are diagnosed with cancer each year.

“I am humbled to have the opportunity to work with patients to reduce barriers that impact their care and provide a bridge, through Branches of Hope, to access stability,” said Diane Jones, Patient Navigator for the CVMC Cancer Treatment Center.

Assadi says he is looking forward to the next Do Good Fest and is already in the planning process.