Montpelier, VT — A summer tradition is returning to Montpelier, as the Do Good Festival is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The free summer concert benefits cancer research and it is shaping up to be better than ever.

“That’s one of the things DoGood Fest is all about, it’s about getting people together, spending time together, enjoying some great music and some great food, and also supporting a great cause,” said Scott Rogers, Head of Facilities for the National Life Group.

The cause Rogers is referring to is Branches of Hope, an organization that helps cancer patients pay for their treatments and ease the burden on families.

“I hope to raise a ton, we’ve raised over a quarter million since we started doing this event in 2014,” said Rogers. “I don’t know where we’re gonna hit this year, donations are coming in every day and we’re gonna announce the total live on the stage.”

This year, the two headlines are American Authors and X Ambassadors. In addition, the concert will feature the winner of the ‘Beats for Goods’ contest. “We also did a contest this year called ‘Beats for Good’, which was a high school music competition and we had several bands submit videos of themselves and posted the top ten online and let the public vote, and the top vote-getter gets to open Do Good Fest,” said Rogers.

There will also be fun for the whole family at the festival. “We do have a kids zone, so parents can bring their kids back there to do some games and activities during the day,” said Rogers. There will also be more than twenty food vendors at the festival.

Organizers say around 8,000 tickets have been reserved so there are about 2,000 spots left and there are VIP tickets still available. For more information, click here.