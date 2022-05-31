The Vermont Department of Corrections released 52-year-old Todd Gorton on Sunday. Gorton had multiple sexual assault convictions and did not complete the sexual risk reduction program while in custody. Since Gorton served the maximum sentence, he will not be under supervision from the DOC but officials indicate that he is in the HIGH risk category to re-offend.

Victims included both adults and children; male and female, some of whom were strangers, others are known to him. If he were to sexually re-offend, the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations suggests his victim(s) would be minor males and females, and adult females.

Currently, Gordon will be registered as homeless with the Vermont Sex Offender Registry, which will require him to contact the SOR daily to update them on his location.