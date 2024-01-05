A terminally ill Connecticut woman who medically ended her life yesterday, with the help from a Vermont doctor, long advocated for changes to the law to allow people from outside the Green Mountain State the right for medical aid in dying.

Lynda Bluestein was not the first non-Vermonter to medically end their life, but part of the reason why out-of-staters have this end-of-life option.

Porter Medical Center Physician Dr. Diana Barnard and Bluestein together brought forward the lawsuit that led to the expansion of Vermont’s medical aid in dying law to allow non-residents to do so.

The bill gained the governor’s signature last May after years of advocacy from Dr. Barnard.

Bluestein chose to end her life medically by ingesting a lethal medication on Thursday. She died in the Northeast Kingdom at a private residence, on her own terms. Bluestein suffered from ovarian and fallopian tube cancer, and previously said she didn’t want to die like her mother did in a hospital bed.

Barnard was Bluestein’s prescriber for medical aid in dying.

“The whole process is really about the patient, and Lynda was really a particularly special person who was not only acting on her own behalf and what she wanted, but really speaking on behalf of all people who should have access to this option,” she said.

Barnard said it was a long road to get to this point. Bluestein and Barnard had to change the law to allow Bluestein, a Connecticut native, the right to medical aid in dying in the Green Mountain State.

“I’ve come to see how important it is for people to have options,” said Barnard.

Barnard became an advocate for medical aid in dying when she realized she couldn’t offer her out-of-state patients the same options as her in-state patients.

That’s how she met Bluestein.

“Lynda was always saying, ‘I want to live, it’s only when I know I’m dying and can no longer live, that my values and my wishes and my hopes and what I want to happen shift to something very different,'” Barnard said.

Barnard noted it’s a challenging topic to navigate, and many want control over the end of their life.

“Medical aid in dying is one of many tools to help support people at the end of life, we should be listening to patients and listening to residents of states,” said Barnard.

Bluestein’s husband said her last words were that she was happy she didn’t have to suffer anymore.

Vermont Right to Life has long opposed the law. Executive Director Mary Hahn Beerworth said in a statement:

“The legislative body in Lynda Bluestein’s home state of CT has repeatedly declined to legalize physician-assisted suicide for the very same reasons that the Vermont Legislature declined to pass such a law for over a decade. The Vermont Legislature, by offering out-of-state patients access to a lethal dose, has undermined the laws in neighboring states. As also predicted by opponents of such laws, Vermont will soon become a suicide tourist destination.”

Barnard is advocating for every state to allow medical aid in dying.