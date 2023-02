Online harassment helped lead Kiah Morris, then of Bennington, to resign from the Vermont House in 2018. A Canadian documentary film is now telling the story to a wider audience.

Morris herself couldn’t attend a Thursday night screening of “Backlash: Misogyny in the Digital Age” at Essex Cinemas in Essex Junction. However, her husband, James Lawton, was in the audience. He says the three-year process of documenting the family’s ordeal was a difficult experience.

“We had to tell certain stories over and over and over again,” Lawton said. “That makes you re-live those things, and it kind of triggers the trauma.”

Lawton is not one of the people with the most screen time in the film. The filmmakers did show him on several occasions, though.

“I was explaining to them some of the things that happened, where they happened, a couple of the things that we went through,” he said. “I was sitting at the dining room table with Kiah talking about how it took all of our security and safety away from the house. You know, that was the house I grew up in.”

In fact, Lawton said “Backlash” should come with a trigger warning for audiences. As drawn-out as the filmmaking process was, he noted that there was a benefit to it.

“This tells a more complete story, almost from start to — it’s not ever done, but wrapped up,” Lawton said. “It even involves the settlement against the town and stuff like that. Because it took so long, they were able to throw those things in. And they did a really good job, which I was really happy about, of putting at least a couple of the perpetrators in the movie.”

Guylaine Maroist, one of the movie’s co-directors and co-writers, returned home to Montreal Thursday night. She’d been in Vancouver to screen “Backlash” at a film festival on Wednesday.

“Kiah’s story is so disturbing,” Guylaine Maroist said. “We don’t want to see that these things are happening. In Canada, we don’t want to see these things happening, and I’m sure in the U.S. it’s the same.”

A politician from Italy who was once that country’s equivalent to the U.S. Speaker of the House also appears extensively in “Backlash”. So does an expert in combating online violence against women who also happens to be Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s sister.

Essex Cinemas is hosting another screening of “Backlash” soon. It’s next Thursday, March 2, with a showtime of 7:00 that night.