31-year-old Adam Montgomery is in custody but his daughter who disappeared in 2019 is still missing. Prosecution documents reveal a pattern of abuse and raise many questions about why no one has seen Harmony Montgomery in more than two years.

Montgomery was supposed to be arraigned in Manchester, New Hampshire today, but waived his arraignment and agreed to preventative detention. Court documents point to his relationships, behaviors and what family members had to say.

According to a police affidavit, no one has seen 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery since late 2019. It wasn’t until two months ago that she was reported missing by her mother, Crystal Sorey. According to court documents, Sorey had lost custody of her daughter in 2018 because of substance abuse issues and full custody went to Adam.

Manchester Police opened the investigation a month ago and Montgomery’s family members told investigators that he physically abused Harmony. Court documents show Montgomery told his uncle, “I bashed her around this house.”

They also tell police that Montgomery gave Harmony black eyes, forced her to “stand in the corner for hours” and made her scrub toilets with a toothbrush.

Stacey Pearson, a child safety consultant who works in child endangerment and missing persons cases said, “You know, we always teach kids to go to a trusted adult when they have a problem. The unfortunate reality is that some kids don’t have a trusted adult that they can go to.”

Joe Ribsam, Director of the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth and Families commented, “It’s difficult to account for things that happen when we’re not engaged with the family. A lot of what’s important right now is to try and figure out what has been happening to this young girl for the last few years.”

Governor Chris Sununu defended the department saying, “”We have terrific people that run DCYF, we brought in a whole new team just a few years ago, revamped our systems and quality assurance and control process.”

The case has community members banding together to bring justice to Harmony. Manchester Police released the following statement about their efforts: “Once again, the generosity of the community is shining through. The Manchester Police Department wants to thank New Hampshire businessman Peter Napoli for pledging $10,000 in an effort to generate tips that will lead to 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery. This offer brings the total reward number to $43,000.”

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said, “Enough is enough. This is a 7-year-old girl, let’s find her.”