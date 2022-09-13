Burlington, VT — On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights opened an investigation into complaints alleging Jewish students at the University of Vermont faced “severe and persistent, anti-semitic harassment”.

UVM students first went to the Brandeis Center when they felt the school failed to listen to their calls for help. The Brandeis Center officially filed the complaint with the U.S. Department of Education on October 2021.

Alyza Lewin, the President of the Brandeis Center says the complaint describes multiple instances where Jewish students felt marginalized and excluded from different student organizations. It was reported a sexual assault support group blocked Jewish students and a UVM Teaching Assistant took to Twitter to make fun of “Zionist” students.

“The climate has become such that it is acceptable to target and marginalize and exclude Jewish students on the basis of this part of their identity, and that’s just unacceptable,” said Lewin.

The complaint also noted anti-semitism on campus had existed for years but intensified in 2020 and 2021. “So as a result, students are terrified, students are afraid to identify as Jewish, they’re afraid for people to know,” said Lewin.

The University issued a statement saying: “UVM seeks to foster a culture of inclusiveness for all students including members of our Jewish community and does not tolerate acts of bias or discrimination.”

“We met with the administration to talk to them about antisemitism, and to try to get them to address the incidents, to condemn antisemitism to students, and to work with us in combating antisemitism,” said Avi Zatz, a former UVM student who said he left the school because of the anti-semitic culture. “But none of those three things ended up happening.”

Zatz says he and other students asked the administration to create programs against anti-semitism, but it was “rejected”. “I knew that if something were to happen to me, that I wouldn’t be supported, and that if I tried to reach out for help, I would be made fun of.”

“These investigations usually result in a resolution agreement, where the university takes certain steps to address the situation on campus,” said Lewin. “If they don’t take adequate steps, they are at risk for losing their federal government funding.”

Lewin says resolution agreements can result in the modification of the university’s anti-discrimination policy. Lewin noted, this particular situation is now about conduct and that investigations like this could potentially take years..