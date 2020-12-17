DOJ sues UVM Medical Center over abortion complaint

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The University of Vermont Medical Center is defending its policies and practices as the U.S. Department of Justice gets involved in a religious discrimination complaint accusing the hospital of forcing a nurse to assist in an abortion procedure despite moral objections.

The DOJ filed a suit on behalf of the Department of Health and Human Services and the Office for Civil Rights on Wednesday, nearly a year and a half after the complaint appeared to be settled.

The alleged incident occurred in May 2017. The nurse claims she was “deliberately led to believe” she was being assigned to assist with a different procedure. The hospital has denied the allegations since they were first brought to light.

A complaint was filed the following year. In August 2019, HHS gave UVM Medical Center 30 days to change its policies to no longer require healthcare personnel to participate in abortions if they have moral or religious objections. HHS agreed to not recommend any further enforcement stemming from the complaint after UVM Medical Center revised its policy.

It had been over a year since UVM Medical Center last heard from federal officials about the complaint, and President Dr. Stephen Leffler said the DOJ’s renewed interest came as a surprise.

“For the past year and a half, we’ve had no employee complaints, we’ve heard nothing else from OCR, we believed the issue was finished,” Dr. Leffler said. “Then, on Monday we got a registered letter from them warning us that if we didn’t sign an agreement that was different from what we agreed to, they were going to take action against us by the end of the day Monday.”

Following the initial complaint, UVM Medical Center conducted an internal investigation and concluded that the facts didn’t support it.

The DOJ disagrees, and one official addressed the lawsuit during a pro-life accomplishments celebration at the White House on Wednesday. U.S. Principal Deputy Associate Attorney Clair McCusker Murray believes the hospital’s updated policy still doesn’t meet the necessary standards.

“The University of Vermont Medical Center had forced a Catholic nurse to participate in an elective abortion even though the doctor knew the nurse had placed her name on the list of conscientious objectors,” Murray said. “Our suit alleges that the hospital has adopted discriminatory policies that authorize it to schedule conscientious objectors to assist in abortions.”

In contrast, Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan released a statement calling the hospital’s conflict of care policy “a reasonable balance between honoring the religious objections of its employees and it’s obligation to provide essential healthcare to patients.”

“This doesn’t make a lot of sense on a lot of different levels,” Donovan said. “You have 35 days left in this administration. There’s going to be a new Attorney General. There’s going to be a new President with different priorities. I think we can say with certainty that no legal case or lawsuit gets resolved in 35 days.”

Likewise, Planned Parenthood Vermont called the lawsuit “nothing more than a political game by a lame duck administration.” President and CEO Meaghan Gallagher also called it an attempt to infringe on the right to an abortion.

“Government interference should never determine patient care,” Gallagher said. “Barriers to safe, legal abortion infringe on people’s rights and dignity and they go against every commitment we as healthcare providers make to protect access to care.”

The Office for Civil Rights released the following statement on the DOJ lawsuit:

“Although UVMMC could have readily, and without interruption to patient services, accommodated the religious or moral objections to elective abortion of its health care personnel, UVMMC has nevertheless illegally assigned numerous objecting personnel to such procedures. In violation of the plain language of the Church Amendments, UVMMC’s “conflict of care policy” reserves the right to disregard nurses’ expressed religious or moral objections to participating in abortion procedures.”