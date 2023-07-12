Springfield, VT – Amid all of the chaos and carnage caused by the flooding many community members are doing their part to help out including workers at Domino’s Pizza in Springfield who are donating food to some of the hardest hit areas in Vermont.

On Tuesday evening, the store’s General Manager David Casciani brought twenty pizzas and two cases of water to the Ludlow Police Department.

Ludlow is one of the hardest hit communities in southern Vermont, and workers have been staged at the police department there the last few days.

Casciani says he wants to help as many people as possible and encourages everyone else to do the same.

“We feel that if we do our part to do what we can. Just like everybody else. You know, if everybody did their part to do what they can, then we can get through these hard times a lot more quickly and smoothly. The way that we’re looking at this week is if somebody reaches out and asks for help, we’re more than happy to help,” said Casciani.

Casciani also donated cold cuts to a shelter set up at the Cavendish Church.

To make donations in Ludlow, there are tents set up at the police department for people to take or leave items.