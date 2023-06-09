The Relay For Life in Plattsburgh began at 6:00 PM Friday. All of the money raised goes to the American Cancer Society, for research on cancer and to help families impacted.
You can can donate by clicking this link.
by: Aidan Scanlon
Posted:
Updated:
The Relay For Life in Plattsburgh began at 6:00 PM Friday. All of the money raised goes to the American Cancer Society, for research on cancer and to help families impacted.
You can can donate by clicking this link.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now