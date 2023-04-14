The Plattsburgh YMCA is set to take over the old Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Wellness Center on New York Road, with renovations hopefully beginning this fall.

Renovations are expected to cost around $13 million, with many businesses already having donated. From local banks and credit unions, and most recently a $100,000 donation from Plattco, an engineering company in Plattsburgh.

“The great thing is that businesses and leaders in the community, or private funders that are looking to invest, they come and they see this vision that we have laid out, and people are immediately excited, can see the benefits of that for our community, and they want to be a part of it,” said Plattsburgh YMCA CEO Justin Ihne.

Renovations include the locker rooms and pool, along with an expansion, as the building is set to go from 35,000 square feet to almost 50,000 square feet.

Ihne believes there will continue to be a steady increase in membership. “We’ve already seen a 30% increase in membership just at Oak Street within the past three years,” he said.

Ihne said with more space means more programs and more employees that will be needed, including lifeguards, child care workers, welcome center employees, and volunteers to help run their programs.

There is no set date on when the new YMCA will open, but Ihne said it will be a facility unlike any other in the North Country.