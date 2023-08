Warren, VT – Vermont State Police are investigating the cause of a two-vehicle crash that killed both drivers Monday in Warren.

Harley LaPlante, 37, of Warren, and a 61-year-old man from Granville, whose identity is pending notification of kin, were pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers were the only occupants of their vehicles.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Vermont Route 100 near Leland Jones Road.