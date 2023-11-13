The Burlington Police Department is searching for suspects after two people were shot and killed in the Old North End Sunday night.

BPD Chief Jon Murad said the shootings took place shortly after 9:00 p.m. at a home on Decatur Street. The responding officers found two men who’d been shot in the head. One man died before police arrived, while the second man was taken to UVM Medical Center. Police say he died at the hospital shortly before 11:00 p.m. The victims’ names had not been released as of late Sunday night.

The chief wrote that detectives don’t yet know if the homicides are connected with a shots-fired incident that took place just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday. The earlier incident happened downtown, near 101 Main Street. Witnesses reported seeing two men run away from the scene just after the gunshots. There were no reports of injuries.

Murad is asking anyone with information about the homicides or the gunshots on Main Street to call the BPD at (802) 658-2704.