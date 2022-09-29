Burlington, VT — The Champlain Valley Down Syndrome Group will be hosting their 12th annual Buddy Walk on Sunday at 1 pm.

The organization is a 501(c)(3) whose goal is to create a community of families who have a child or family member with down syndrome.

“The mission is to provide resources, information and support to individuals with Down syndrome and their families and to promote awareness and inclusion in our community so people with Down syndrome can reach their potential,” said Jenny Norris of the CVDSG.

“The group was formed in 2010 by a small handful of families,” said Eric Roy of the CVDSG. “The idea was to connect, form friendships, and offer support to each other and since then it has grown quite a bit. Now there are numerous families from the area that are part of the group. We have multiple events with folks spanning multiple generations. I think going back to the mission of the organization, its to build awareness and inclusion for those of us with down syndrome and their families.

When asked about the Buddy Walk on Sunday, Norris said, “Mostly the event is a very fun time, we get to come together with friends. We walk through the streets of Burlington and we really just celebrate our lives and feel proud.”

“We invite all people from Burlington to join us and the broader Champlain Valley,” said Roy. “This is about inclusion in our community and it will be a fun time! This Sunday at noon, folks can join us at Battery Park, that’s where we’ll gather to do the walk at 1 pm. They can register in advance online or they can register there at Battery Park at around noon on Sunday.”