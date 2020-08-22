Dozens gather to show support for USPS

To paraphrase the unofficial motto of the U.S Postal Service, neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night, could keep dozens of people from demonstrating their support.

It comes amid concern about the postal service’s ability to play an expanded role in the November election. “It seems like the odds are being stacked against us. But we’ll come through, we always do,” says Peter Siemen, a retail clerk with the postal service in South Burlington.

About 60 people gathered on the side of Route 15 in Essex Junction, appropriately, in front of ‘Post Office Square’, Saturday afternoon. They wanted to show their support for the postal service in a crucial time.

“Unfortunately what we’re seeing now is a two plank form of sabotage of the post office. One is to create chaos around the election during a pandemic,” says event organizer Kelly Adams. “The other is related to the desire that some people have to privatize the post office.”

Some believe that the postal service is not equipped or staffed well enough to handle an influx of mail-in ballots come November.

Siemen, says he sees no problems with the potential surge. “To me personally and to a lot of, well everybody really, the fact that you know, we’re gonna have this influx of mail is you know, we can do it, we do Christmas every year. Billions of mail letters every year.”

This comes after Postmaster General Louis Dejoy, pushed for “organizational realignment”, at the agency. Those changes included a reduction of employee overtime hours, and the dismantling and removal of postal sorting machines. Many say this is an attack on American democracy.

Kim Watkin of South Burlington, says “at this time, the postal service is being used to manipulate our democracy under the leadership of Dejoy. So I’m asking all Americans to pay attention at this time, and to use this time to think about our democracy.”

Despite Dejoy’s decision to push off those changes until after the election, many say that’s not enough.

“Hes being pressured to do that and he’s only going to go so far to give the appearance that he’s concerned about democrcy and legitimacy,” says Brian Walsh of Jericho.

Adams says, “I think it’s a start, I’m not convinced that’s what’s actually happening. And he has not committed to reversing the changes that he already made, so I’m concerned that the damage is already being done.”