The Vermont Agency of Transportation is bringing back the Name A Plow Program. For the second year in a row, it invited Vermont schools to name the state’s snowplows.
Last year, public and private schools, homeschooling students and preschools named 163 of the state’s full-size snowplows. This year, AOT asked Vermont students to name the remaining 87 trucks. The trucks that were named last year will keep their names.
AOT has listed the winning plow names for 2022 on its website. On Thursday, November 17, plows will visit the schools that named a truck to celebrate the second annual Vermont Plow Day.
2022 Name a Plow Program
|School Name
|Town
|Plow Name
|ABC Academy
|Milton
|Ploward
|Albert Bridge School
|Brownsville
|Snow Wars
|Almond Blossoms Schoolhouse
|St. Albans
|Blizzard Tackler
|Arlington Area Childcare
|Arlington
|The Snow Blower
|Beeman Elementary School
|New Haven
|Polar Plow Express
|BFA Fairfax Elementary
|Fairfax
|Unstoppable Jeff
|Cavendish Town Elementary School
|Proctorsville
|Snow Daddy
|Central Orleans Family Education Center
|Barton
|Unicorn
|Chester-Andover Elemetary
|Chester
|Big Dog
|Community Schoolhouse
|Brattleboro
|I Told You Snow
|East Montpelier Elementary School
|East Montpelier
|EMES Snow Fox
|Elm Hill School
|Springfield
|Snowfox
|Fair Haven Grade School
|Fair Haven
|Falcon Blizzard
|GBYMCA Preschool
|Burlington
|Plow-Mater
|Green Street School
|Brattleboro
|Shovel Buster 5000
|Homeschooling Students
|West Hartford
|Chion the Yeti
|Homeschooling Students
|Lake Elmore
|Ice Dragon
|Homeschooling Students
|Middlebury
|Katy
|Homeschooling Students
|Burlington
|Mr. Plow
|Homeschooling Students
|Waterbury Center
|Pumpkaboo
|Homeschooling Students
|Jeffersonville
|SnowGo Safe-O
|Jay Westfield Elementary School
|Jay
|Blue Ice
|Johnson Elementary School
|Johnson
|Plowzilla
|Kurn Hattin Homes for Children
|Westminster
|Catch My Drift
|Lawrence School for Young Children
|East Dorset
|Scooper Duper
|Leland and Gray Union Middle and High School
|Townsend
|Snowbody’s Business
|Lincoln Community School
|Lincoln
|Milky Way
|Lothrop School
|Pittsford
|Snowdozer
|Marion Cross School
|Norwich
|Snow Leopard
|Mary Hogan Elementary School
|Middlebury
|Super Plow Snow Pants
|Montessori School of Central Vermont
|Barre
|Frosted Cream Doughnut
|Montgomery Elementary School
|Montgomery Center
|Blizzard Buster
|Montpelier Children’s House
|Montpelier
|Rocco Rose
|Mount Holly School
|Mount Holly
|Plowasaurus Rex
|Mount Mansfield Union High School
|Jericho
|Fast and Flurrious
|Newport Town School
|Newport Center
|Snowbe Bryant
|Northfield Elementary School
|Northfield
|Arctic Attacker
|Northfield Middle High School
|Northfield
|Marauder Machine
|Northwest Primary School
|Rutland City
|Buzz Iceclear
|Orwell Early Education Program
|Orwell
|Champ the Monster
|Poultney Elementary School
|Poultney
|Lightning McClean
|Proctor Elementary School
|Proctor
|Snow Phantoms
|Red Fox Community School
|Manchester Center
|Snow Penguin
|Rochester Elementary School
|Rochester
|Santa’s Snowplow
|Roxbury Village School
|Roxbury
|Snow BEEst
|Salisbury Community School
|Salisbury
|Snow Ya Later
|Saxon Hill School
|Jericho
|Blue Blizzard
|Sheldon School
|Sheldon
|Blizzard Bear
|Shoreham Elemetary School
|Shoreham
|Wolfpack
|Smilie Memorial School
|Bolton
|The Bolton Yeti
|St. Albans City School
|St. Albans
|SNOWZILLA
|Stockbridge Central School
|Stockbridge
|Snow-a-Lisa
|Sunderland Elementary School
|Sunderland
|Sunderland Snowflakes
|Thaddeus Stevens School
|East Burke
|Crystal Clear
|The Ark Preschool/Kindergarten
|Waltham
|Crushy Mushy
|The Grammar School
|Putney
|Snow Flower
|The Schoolhouse Learning Center
|South Burlington
|Little Miss Motor Mouth
|The Wilder School
|White River Junction
|Frosty the Snow Slayer
|Timson Hill Preschool
|Newfane
|Emmy Lou
|Townsend Academy
|Townsend
|Blizzard Banana
|Turning Points School
|Morgan
|Sub-Zero
|Twin Valley Elementary
|Wilmington
|Big Maple
|Twinfield Union School
|Plainfield
|Snow Day Wrecker
|Union Street School
|Springfield
|Lord Snowdemort
|Vermont Farm and Forest School
|Roxbury
|Blizzard Dragon
|Vernon Elementary School
|Vernon
|Big Daddy
|Visual Eyes Creativity Center
|Thetford Center
|Snow-POW!
|Waterford School
|Waterford
|Scoopy Doo
|Westshire Elementary School
|Fairlee
|Snow Raptor
|Williamstown Middle High School
|Williamstown
|The Final Plowdown
|Woodbury Elementary School
|Woodbury
|Black Ice Breaker