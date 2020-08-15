Dozens show support for VT law enforcement with parade

Dozens of people paraded through local communities earlier today to show their support for Vermont law enforcement.

They began the morning outside of Albert D. Lawnton Middle School in Essex Junction, where they gathered for the national anthem before departing on their parade. Their goal, to show VT law enforcement that despite challenging times facing police officers, that some members of the community still support them.

For organizer Troy, this hits close to home. “My uncle is a police officer and they’re having challenging times in the police department, because people want to defund the police. So I want to just show that we care about them.”

Aside from the Essex Police Department, they also drove by police departments in Williston, South Burlington, Winooski, Colchester and Burlington, where they held a moment of silence for police officers who have lost their lives in the U.S.