Dozens to face charges for Vermont-Massachusetts gun and drug trafficking ring

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Philip Kamrass, File)

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say up to 82 people are facing charges related to drug trafficking, unlawful gun possession and other federal violations after an 18-month multi-agency investigation targeting illegal trafficking of guns and drugs between Vermont and western Massachusetts.

The U.S. attorney’s office says law enforcement seized 128 firearms and 7,511 rounds of ammunition during the investigation from October 2018 to February of 2020. Officials say many of the firearms had been stolen from Vermonters, purchased illegally at Vermont gun stores or illegally possessed.

