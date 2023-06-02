Backhoes, excavators, cranes, and more will all on display at DozerFest at Airborne Speedway in Plattsburgh.

The event is a community staple and has been around for nearly two decades, but it’s back for the first time since the pandemic.

“We have a bunch of equipment for kids to come and play on, they get a lot of hands-on experiences, we have a bucket truck from Northline Utilities,” said Kiwanis Breakfast Club President Connie Mandeville.

Kids will be able to get in some of the trucks with trained professionals and use the controls to move piles of dirt around. It’s fun for young people, but also benefits the community.

“The main goal is to get the kids together and introduce them to this stuff, and the donations that we do receive go out to the children’s organizations,” said Leon Blair, owner of Leon Blair General Contracting, one of the main sponsors for the event.

Madeville said the money will go to kids oriented organizations like the Foundation of CVPH, The Journey into Reading, JCEO Backpack program, the Adirondack Regional Theatre, and sponsorships for high school kids going to college.

There are more than a dozen different trucks at the event; and this year, there’s a big addition, as four mega-trucks will have two different shows during the day.

Food trucks, bounce houses, and go-karts will also be available for people to enjoy.

Leon Blair was there for the first DozerFest and says his favorite memory was an interaction with a girl after she got in one of the trucks he was operating.

“She goes, ‘Excuse me mister, can I ask you a question?’ I said sure, so she turned around and she looked up at me and she said ‘Do you like dogs?’ and I said ‘Yes I do,’ and she told me about her new puppy she had just gotten. After about 30 seconds I said ‘Okay are you ready to go?’ and she said ‘Nope I’m all set I just wanted to tell you about my new puppy,” Blair said with a smile on his face.

Blair said the biggest turnout the event has had was around 3,000 people, but he’s hoping to surpass that this year after the 4-year hiatus.

The event runs from 9-4 on Saturday and is $5 per person, but children under 5 get in for free.