Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Scott announced that Michael Schirling, the Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety, will be departing his role next month to take on a senior leadership role at the University of Vermont as the Chief Safety and Compliance Officer.

“Mike has been an extraordinary member of my Cabinet, serving in two critical roles since day one of my Administration,” said Governor Scott. “He’s dedicated, hardworking and a dependable problem solver. Mike has devoted his career to public service, and Vermonters have been fortunate to have him. I’m confident he will continue to excel at the University of Vermont.”

“I can think of no one in our region better prepared to face the complex operational challenges of UVM as we return to normal following the pandemic,” said UVM President Suresh Garimella. “Mike’s deep experience in municipal, state, and federal law enforcement combined with his private sector and state government roles position him well for success at UVM. He is a lifelong Vermonter and alumnus who knows UVM very well already.”

In his new position, Schirling will lead the Safety and Compliance Division with units such as the Police Services, Emergency Management, Risk Management and Safety, and the university’s CatCard ID systems reporting to him.

“Education of the next generation is among my greatest passions,” said Schirling, who has participated throughout his career in the training and professional development of fellow officers. “UVM is a premier public research university where I hope to put what I’ve learned and taught to use for the benefit of the campus and broader community.”

“The university faces most of the risk and safety concerns of any large community plus additional challenges unique to a college campus,” said Schirling. “I’m excited to continue serving the state from within Vermont’s flagship university. I look forward to building on the strengths and considerable experience of the UVM professionals in the Division of Safety and Compliance.”

“It has been an honor to serve Vermont as a member of Governor Scott’s cabinet and to be a small part of such professional and dedicated teams at the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Department of Public Safety, and the multi-agency team responding to the Covid-19 pandemic. My sincere thanks to the Governor for his confidence in allowing me to be part of such extraordinary teams. I look forward to the next chapter serving our state at Vermont’s flagship University and hope that my experience in these roles will help create even stronger bonds between Vermont’s communities and the University.”

Schirling will begin his new position on June 20. Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Morrison will serve as interim commissioner.