The nation’s Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx applauds UVM’s efforts to slow spread of COVID-19

A member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force is once again praising Vermont’s efforts during the pandemic.

And this time it’s Dr. Deborah Birx, the nation’s Coronavirus Response Coordinator.

Dr. Deborah Birx visited the University of Vermont Saturday afternoon as part of her national tour to find the best health practices in higher education.

“Core to every university that has done extraordinarily well and has taught us greatly has been the universities that mandated testing,” said Birx.

Dr. Birx emphasized how testing combined with diligent planning set UVM and the greater community up for success.

“Stoping the silence spread early is the key to preventing hospitalizations and fatalities,” said Birx.

Since August, UVM has administered 70,000 tests. Only 25 have been positive. Dr. birx says these efforts are what have prevented clusters or outbreaks.

“I’m pretty proud of our school. Everyone is wearing masks, keeping their distance, and it seems to be working out well,” said UVM sophomore Conor McCourt.

UVM President Suresh Garimella credits the students for complying with health guidelines. One student sees it as his responsibility.

“If we want to have an education, if we want to have somewhat of a normal college life we got to abide by these and that’s why everybody’s doing it,” said UVM freshman Justin Lista.

Dr. Birx even thanked UVM for having a tent set up for students to get tested every week.

“Testing is so critically important when you’re working with an age group where most of the illnesses are not visible,” said Birx.

Specifically, those who are young can be infectious but not display symptoms.

“We’ve learned from the south that virus spreads from small gatherings of friends and family and being able to get that message out and what it really will have to take of us all as a community to make sure that we protect one another…” said Birx.

Dr. Birx encouraged UVM Catamounts to exhibit the same behaviors they’re practicing on campus in their private lives and households, especially as we head into the fall and winter months.