Dr. Deborah Birx warns: U.S. heads into third and likely largest Covid surge

According to an internal memo obtained by the Washington Post, the nation’s Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx says the country is heading into what she calls, “the most concerning and deadly phase of the pandemic.”

This as the nation approaches it’s third and possibly largest surge.

“Dr. Birx is looking at the epidemic curves and seeing that we’ve already had two major Covid surges and as a result of the United States alone, we’ve lost 234,000 lives, we are currently on the upstroke of whole other third surge that is already looking bigger than the first two,” said Dr. Tim Lahey, UVM Medical Center’s infectious diseases physician and ethicist.

In the spring, the nation’s daily case count averaged 32,000. In the summer, it more than doubled. Today, that number continues to grow.

“Now we’re approaching close to 85,000 per day on a seven day average. So that number continues to rise and it not showing any signs, at the moment, of slowing down,” said Vermont Commissioner Michael Pieciak.

Dr. Birx is calling attention to this trend, which Dr. Lahey says has been difficult to communicate during a contentious election season.

“I think a lot of us have been distressed in an election season and to see so much conflict and so much doubt cast about what should be scientific and true…An alarming part of this year is to see politicians play doctor,” said Dr. Lahey.

Dr. Lahey says false and confused messaging about masks and social distancing is likely contributing to the country’s case growth.

“Across the country and around the world, our failure to implement basic common sense and public health measures is really scary and that’s the message that she’s sending,” he said.

Back home, Dr. Lahey says Vermont has led the country by example and urges the Green Mountain State to remain vigilant.

“I think Vermont is doing a great job. You know, we’ve had really consistent messaging that we need to keep each other safe and we need to have the economy open and that those two go together,” he said.

Dr. Lahey emphasizes it isn’t the time to become complacent, and the University of Vermont is echoing this very message. On Wednesday, six students tested positive on top one case reported Tuesday, causing 30 exposed students to quarantine.

“This is not the time to let your guard down. In addition to UVM’s 6 positive cases, Chittenden county has seen a spike, with 134 positive cases in just the last 14 days,” said UVM Vice Provost Annie Stevens in a statement.

Just last month, Dr. Birx visited UVM and praised the community’s effort in slowing the spread of the virus, which Commissioner Pieciak and Dr. Lahey say heavily depends on Vermonters’ commitment.

“The forecast has improved. It shows that we should have a slower level of growth over the next three to six weeks, peaking at about 40 cases a day. But again, just as we said last week, this can change based on Vermonters behavior both for the good and for the worst,” said Pieciak.

“I hope in the future, we’ll come to a place where our country ‘s leaders will do the same thing as Vermont’s state leaders and listen to the doctors, listen to the scientists, and listen to the economists and put it all together in coherent messaging that saves lives,” said Dr. Lahey.