“Dream Team” returns to Lake Placid Olympic Center for 40th Anniversary

On February 18th, 2020, Eleven members of the United States 1980 Olympic figure skating team, the “Dream Team”, return to Lake Placid Olympic Center and Olympic Olympic Oval to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the XIII Olympic Winter Games.

The skaters will revisit the two-time Olympic village to be apart of Scott Hamilton’s Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer event, a “Frozen 5K” skate-a-thon, a signature fundraiser of the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation that will also include a Dinner Show and Gala.

Local 22 & Local 44’s Spencer Thomas was present among the 11 “Dream Team” members as they shared stories and experiences from the Lake Placid Winter Games. She also took to the ice with 1992 men’s singles figure skating Olympic silver medalist, Paul Wylie, learning more about what the special event has in store.

