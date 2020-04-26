Drive-by 90th birthday celebration in Vermont’s remote NEK

Despite coronavirus keeping people indoors, families and friends have found creative ways to celebrate birthdays and other festivities.

Own a windy dirt road in Vermont’s scenic northeast kingdom, Georgette Tattan was celebrating her 90th birthday. But what she didn’t know, was that cars were lined up down the road, ready to parade down her normally quiet lakeside neighborhood. “I think it’s wonderful, because everyone has been confined to the house, so it gives them something fun to do. So i’m glad i’m old, because they came out and you know, made me happy,” says Tattan. In her spare time, Georgette has been making masks for members of the community.

With the help from some friends, and inspiration from others, Gail organized a surprise parade party for her mother. “You know with this virus going on, we were supposed to all get together in Maine at the Oxford Casino. All of us, all of the grand-kids and children and obviously that can’t happen. So we’re trying to be a little clever in trying to come up with a way that would make this a very special 90th birthday for her.”

With smiles on their faces, one by one, they stopped to say hello, happy birthday, and wish Georgette well. “Her mom and Gail, are so special to everybody at the store, and we just wanted to do this special thing for her. She’s a special lady, so she deserves all of this, and how many people live to be 90,” says Aleda Routhier, a friend of the family, who participated in the parade.