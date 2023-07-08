The man that Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen is believed to have been chasing on Friday afternoon has been arrested in connection with the crash that killed her.

Tate Rheaume, 20, is charged with gross negligent operation with death resulting and attempting to elude police with death resulting. Police say additional charges are possible. Rheaume remained at UVM Medical Center Saturday night for treatment of serious injuries.

Once discharged, he will be held in custody on $500,000 bail. He’s scheduled for arraignment on Monday afternoon. Two other Rutland City Police officers injured in the crash have been treated and released.

The Vermont Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined that Ebbighausen died from blunt force trauma. However, authorities say the autopsy report lists the manner of her death as pending.

Vermont State Police have posted on social media a video of the procession escorting Ebbighausen from the medical examiner’s office — located in Burlington within UVM Medical Center — back to Rutland. The video is included here.