Hinesburg, VT — Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Silver Street near Lewis Creek Road on Tuesday morning. The driver, 31-year-old Jason Cousino of Lincoln, swerved to avoid hitting a bear that was crossing the road and subsequently hit a powerline. The vehicle came to a stop on its side in the embankment.

Cousino did not sustain any injuries but the vehicle, which was a company car, was totaled.