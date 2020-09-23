Driver dies after 1st of 2 school bus crashes in Hanover

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Hanover police say a school bus driver who suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel died in the first of two bus crashes they responded to on Wednesday.

Police say the first bus crossed into the opposite lane and struck a guardrail Wednesday morning. The driver, 44-year-old Heather Billingham, of Canaan, later died at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Meanwhile, about a dozen students were transferred to a second bus, which later collided with a car that had been stopped in traffic near the crash site and was attempting to turn around.

No one was injured in that accident.