Driver dies after getting pinned between vehicle and pole

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Burlington police say the driver of a Special Services Transportation Agency vehicle has died after becoming pinned between the vehicle and a telephone pole.

Police say they were called to the report of a crash on Monday and helped the Fire Department stabilize the vehicle to remove the man who was pinned. Police say he was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department.

