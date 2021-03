BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — Police say a driver has died in a toll plaza crash in Bedford.

Sixty-five-year-old Richard Cote of Manchester lost control of his Jeep Wrangler at about 10:15 a.m. Monday. Police said the vehicle rolled over in the far left lane of the southbound toll plaza on the Everett Turnpike. Cote’s injuries were fatal. A second vehicle was struck, but that driver didn’t suffer any injuries.

Police said speed appears to be a factor in this crash, which is still under investigation.