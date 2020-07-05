Driver escapes Swanton Village PD after high-speed chase

Police in Swanton have spent much of their Independence Day looking for a driver that escaped them Friday night after leading them on a high-speed chase.

Just before 9:00 p.m., an officer tried to pull over a silver Audi on Beebe Road, reportedly for driving 80 miles per hour in a 40-mile-per-hour zone. Police say the driver refused to stop, heading onto St. Albans Road and Woods Hill Road before the officer broke off the pursuit.

The car was later found on Woods Hill Road in Sheldon; it had crashed into a concrete retaining wall. The driver ran away, apparently leaving a wallet behind; there’s no word on the driver’s name.

If you know anything else about this incident, the Swanton Village Police Department is asking you to call them at (802) 868-4100.