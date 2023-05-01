A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

Vermont State Police said an investigation has determined that an Essex woman was intoxicated when she veered off I-89 and crashed in November, killing her 11-year-old son.

Investigators say Dawn Baustert, 45, was driving south on I-89 in Sharon with four passengers on November 17 when she drifted off the left shoulder into rock ledges. Silas Baustert, 11, was declared dead at the scene.

Dawn Baustert and a 14-year-old girl in the back seat suffered “significant, but non-life-threatening injuries,” according to police. A front-seat passenger, Timothy Baustert, suffered minor injuries.

Police said the investigation, which involved interviews, multiple search warrants, forensic and laboratory testing and crash reconstruction, found that Dawn Bausteret was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Bauster was cited Monday through her attorney, police said. She is scheduled to be arraigned later this month on charges that include driving under the influence with death resulting, grossly negligent operation with death resulting and reckless endangerment.