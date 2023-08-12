An unnamed driver has died in a rollover crash on Route 4 in Mendon.

According to Vermont State Police, the driver was heading east in a Volkswagen van shortly before 7:30 Friday evening when they left the road and struck a guard rail. The van crossed back onto the roadway near Craigs Lane and crashed into an eastbound car.

The van rolled over; its driver died at the scene. Troopers said their name would be withheld until after family members could be notified. No one in the other car was hurt.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances that led up to the crash. They ask you to call the VSP Rutland barracks at (802) 802-773-9101 if you saw anything.