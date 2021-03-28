Driver safe after getting stuck on a rock ledge in Essex

According to the Essex Police, a man is safe after driving off of a street Sunday afternoon and getting his car stuck on a rock ledge. It happened shortly before 2:00 p.m. on Upper Main Street.

With his Honda stuck on a perch, the driver couldn’t get out of the car on his own. Essex Town and Essex Junction Village firefighters steadied the car, and they helped him get out of it without getting hurt. A towing service used a crane to remove his car from the ledge.

However, police wrote that they saw passers-by shooting video and pictures of the scene with their phones while they were driving. It endangers first responders and other drivers, and it’s also illegal.