After searching unsuccessfully over the Easter weekend, Vermont State police are looking for help to find the driver in a hit-and-run crash in the Northeast Kingdom.

Shortly before 6:00 p.m. Friday, a gray or silver GMC truck rear-ended another vehicle on Route 5A in Charleston near Hudson Road. Troopers say the driver of that truck did not stop and was last seen turning onto Pepin Road in Brownington.

No one was hurt in the crash. The truck should have some front-end damage; the vehicle that it hit sustained damage to its trunk, taillights and rear bumper. Troopers are asking you to call the Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881 if you know anything else.