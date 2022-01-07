Cambridge, VT — At 3:05 pm, Vermont State Police responded to a 911 call about an erratic driver on Route 15 in Cambridge.

43-year-old Michelle Bush of Georgia was driving cautiously due to poor road conditions when 30-year-old Dennis Langford of Jeffersonville, overtook her and threw an object at her car, which cracked her windshield. Bush notified the police but as she tried to drive closer to Langford to relay his license plate, he slammed on his brakes, which caused a crash.

Langford sustained minor injuries and was found to be driving while his license was criminally suspended. He has been issued a citation to appear at Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division on March 2.