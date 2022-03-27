Vermont State Police want to know who crashed their sport utility vehicle into a house in Rutland early Saturday and ran away.

Troopers were chasing a driver on Terrill Street whom they say committed an unspecified traffic violation shortly before 12:30 a.m. The driver reportedly tried to turn left onto Lafayette Street, but the SUV overturned and hit the front porch of a house.

No one inside the home was hurt. However, the driver escaped on foot, and investigators didn’t yet know Sunday night who it was. You can call the Rutland barracks at (802)773-9101 if you have any information.