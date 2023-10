South Burlington-VT

One local business is kicking off the cooler seasons with its 33rd Annual Food Drive. Their giving back to the local community with not only healthcare, but with food and money donations. All donations go directly to Feeding Chittenden. The food drive runs from Monday October 23rd through Friday October 27th.

Find out more in this in-studio interview with Bo-Yee Poon, and on their website: www.drsmarko.com.