Northfield, VT — On Thursday morning, Northfield Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Colson Road. Law enforcement had information that drugs were being distributed at the residence.

During the search, police seized 229 grams of cocaine, 43 grams of crack cocaine, 128 grams of fentanyl and 93 bags of fentanyl base. Police also seized $6,827 in cash, two firearms, and ammunition.

As a result, Raymond Rivera, 33, of Hartford, Connecticut, was arrested on Drug Conspiracy charges. He is being lodged at the Northwest Correctional Facility.

Steven Arnold, 30, of Northfield and a youthful offender also of Northfield, were cited for Misdemeanor Cocaine Possession and are scheduled to appear in court on December 8.