Dry air leads to drought concern throughout New Hampshire

Dry spring weather is causing worries of another summer drought in New Hampshire, according to New Hampshire Public Radio. Every county in the Granite State is at least half a foot below average for rainfall over the past year.

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services said there may be water shortages this spring. There was less late-winter snow than usual, and conditions still haven’t fully recovered from last summer, when portions of the state were in extreme drought.

State officials said the 2019-2020 snowpack was one of the lowest in recent memory and the 2020-2021 snowpack wasn’t much higher. Now that it’s gone earlier than usual, the U.S. Drought Monitor says Sullivan County is in moderate drought. Some portions of Grafton County are in moderate drought while others are in abnormally dry conditions — one step down on the drought scale.