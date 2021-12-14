A dry and quiet night is expected all across the area. Temperatures are going to DROP though back into the upper teens and low 20s.. The winds will be on the lighter side but will still make it feel a few degrees colder than the actual air temperature.

Much of Wednesday will be dry but clouds will be increasing and will eventually win out especially by the afternoon. This is all out ahead of our next storm system that arrives towards dinner time and points after. The precipitation could start briefly as some snow for the highest terrain and mountains but a quick transition to rain is expected. Most other locations such as the Champlain Valley will start as rain.

Some sun is possible very early in the morning before the clouds take over. Temperatures will be in the 20s though so definitely bundle up if you’re heading out.

By the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the low 40s across much of the region, which is slightly above the average temperature for this time of year. Our typical normal high temperature is in the upper 30s.

By the evening commute, a round of rain and some snow will be making it’s way through in what is the first of two waves of precipitation.

The first which begins tomorrow night, will continue on and off at times through Thursday morning. So Thursday mornings commute looks to be a wet one. Much of the day will feature clouds as well with a spot shower or two.

The big story will be those temperatures rising into the 50s out ahead of an advancing cold front which could bring another round of showers and some gusty winds between 30 and 40 mph later Thursday night.