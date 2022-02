Shelburne, VT — The Shelburne Police Department responded to a burglary report at Dunkin’ Donuts at 4190 Shelburne Road at around 5:32 am. The suspect had crawled in through a window and stole cash and other items.

Investigations led police to execute a search warrant at a local motel, where they took 31-year-old Joshua O’Neal of Hinesburg into custody. O’Neal has been released on citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, at a later date for a charge of Burglary.