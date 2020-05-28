Duplex damaged in Fairfax fire, firefighters deal with intense heat

FAIRFAX, Vt. – Quick action from a witness may have saved a woman’s life, and likely kept a fire from spreading Wednesday.

Firefighters say a driver on Route 104 saw flames coming from the porch of a home on 9 Bailey Road in Fairfax.

The driver was able to alert a woman living in one of the duplexes, and she got out safely.

The intense heat proved to be a factor in fighting the fire.

“With this heat we want to cycle out the guys as best we can, to try and keep them refreshed, because it’s hot today,” Fairfax Fire Chief Jessie Flemming said.

Mutual aid from St. Albans, Milton, Fairfax, Cambridge and Georgia helped provide relief.

No one was hurt, but one duplex is destroyed. The cause is still being investigated.