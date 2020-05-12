‘Each time there’s a commercial break, take a lap around the house’: Doctors discuss healthy stay-at-home habits

For many Vermonters, staying at home has limited opportunities for daily exercise, or perhaps changed eating habits and daily routines.

It is recommended that adults get 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week. Under normal circumstances, people may have reached that goal through daily routines like walking to their car or walking around the workplace.

Now, those routines we took for granted as a constant source of exercise must be replaced with new habits. Working from home might have you in a sedentary mindset, but Dr. Sherrie Khadanga, assistant director of the UVM Cardiac Rehab Program, has some advice.

“You’re watching television, each time there’s a commercial break, you can just get up and take a lap around the house,” Dr. Khadanga said. “One of the things I try to encourage my patients to do is play your favorite song and dance around to it in the kitchen when you’re doing meal prep.”

The daily routines that used to provide opportunities for light exercise might have also helped dictate your meal schedule. If you feel that’s been thrown out the window too, you aren’t alone.

“What im seeing in my clinic with patients is not that they’re eating less, but that they’re eating more,” Dr. Khadanga said. “Because they find themselves working at home, there’s ample opportunities to snack.”

Particularly for those at high risk for cardiac issues, the stay-at-home order should be viewed as a time to begin healthy meal routines, making the most of what resources you have.

“For a lot of people, they’ve used this as an opportunity to get creative working in the kitchen, and looking at some heart healthy recipes, the American Heart Association has some really great tips,” Dr. Khadanga said.

The impacts of working from home and getting little to no daily exercise vary from person-to-person, but if there’s any long term change in how Americans go to work, Dr. Mary Cushman said it could worsen existing health crises. She recently appeared in an American Heart Association webinar with Dr. Khadanga and Jan Carney, Associate Dean for Public Health and Health Policy at UVM Larner College of Medicine.

“The obesity epidemic that we’re already in the midst of is going to escalate,” Dr. Cushman said. “That leads to the chronic diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, deep vein thrombosis, all these things that shorten our lives.”

In the short-term, Dr. Cushman said deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism are the most common concerns related to inactivity. She wants people to be aware of the symptoms.

“Pain or swelling in the leg, one or the other usually, not both, chest pain, trouble breathing that comes on suddenly – these are serious symptoms that require you to contact your healthcare provider,” Dr. Cushman said. “If you are in distress, you should call 9-1-1.”

Healthcare professionals have emphasized since the COVID-19 pandemic began that emergency calls should still be made if anyone experiences a medical event. Doctors are prepared to assist safely.