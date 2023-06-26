Beaches are back open in Burlington Monday evening just hours after a familiar danger showed up for the first time this year.

Blooms of Cyanobacteria, commonly known as blue-green algae, forced Burlington Parks and Recreation workers to close all of the city’s beaches this past Sunday. Workers say the bacteria has arrived a lot earlier this year than in year’s past, which could be a troubling sign for the rest of summer.

“This is one of the earliest ones that I can remember,” said Alec Kaeding, Burlington Parks and Recreation’s Waterfront & Parks Operations Manager. “We’ve had blooms in June in the past, but they weren’t at the beaches. They were more at sheltered areas like the boat launch or some places like that.”

“Because it is so early, and the water temp being so high already, that is a little concerning,” Kaeding said.

As of 8:00 p.m. Monday evening, the Vermont Department of Health’s Cyanobacteria tracker shows most beaches are in the clear for now, but it will be important to keep track of as the summer rolls on.