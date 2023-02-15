If you live in Northern New England or New York, you probably know something a lot of people outside our region don’t know.

Up here, there is an unofficial fifth season in March and April. We call it mud season.

“Between today and tomorrow … yeah, we’ll probably have some mud issues,” said Bruce Hoar, the director of public works in Williston.

Hoar knows mud season all too well, and knows the impacts it can have on dirt roads. Sometimes, if the muddy mess gets bad enough, certain dirt roads become impassible, and public works teams are forced to make major repairs.

But even though it’s only February, Hoar says his team has already been in repair mode.

“Actually, even on Monday, they were out on one of our roads making some repairs,” Hoar said, referring to repairs made to River Cove Road in Williston.

Rather than looking at the record-high warm temperatures we’ve had recently as a Segway to an early mud season, Hoar is still looking at it as just a thaw, but says that could change if the cold doesn’t come back soon.

“We generally post them by March 1 anyway,” Hoar said, referring to warning signs posted on dirt roads. “So if this were to keep up, we might post the gravel roads a little early to keep trucks off.”

While still impactful, mud season is normally less problematic in Chittenden County than other parts of Vermont. According to the Agency of Transportation, Windsor and Orange counties have the most miles of dirt roads in the state, with Windsor having close to 1,300 miles of dirt roads, and Orange having close to 1,000 miles.