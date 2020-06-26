‘Early Voting Period’ officially begins for VT Primary Elections

There is no excuse to not vote in the Primary Elections here in Vermont.

Early voting is officially underway in the Green Mountain State, with 45 days remaining until Vermont’s Primary on August 11th. To request a ballot, you need to contact your Town Clerk, either in person, by email, phone, or mail.

Because of the pandemic, voters will receive a postcard in the mail with a tear off prepaid postage request, that they can send back to receive a ballot.

However, Secretary of State, Jim Condos tells us, things are operating normally. “Other than that, everything else is the same. The polls will be open on August 11th, and people can walk in and request their ballot at that time, or they can do it early as I said, calling their town clerk up.”

While mail-in voting is not mandatory, Secretary Condos says the State has noticed a considerable increase in requests for absentee ballots.